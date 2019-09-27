George Craig, Hibs' Head of Football Operations, to step down

George Craig, Hibs' Head of Football Operations, is to step down from his position at the end of the year, the club has announced.



Craig joined Hibs in the summer of 2014 after a spell working with the Scottish FA's Club Academy Scotland elite player development programme and, prior to that, was managing director at Falkirk FC.

Since taking up the role at Easter Road, Craig has overseen the historic Scottish Cup win in 2016, promotion back to the Scottish Premiership in 2017 and the club's best-ever points total and European qualification.

Speaing to the club's official website, Craig said: “I believed [this role] would be something I would give five years to, and we've made significant progress in that time.

"I have been very fortunate to have received the support from Leeann [Dempster, chief executive] and the board which allowed me to assemble a professional, talented and committed staff to work in the football department, all sharing the same aim to enable Hibernian FC to achieve sustained success.

"I am particularly proud of the strides we have made in the development of talented, young, local players through our Academy and Player Development Programme."

Craig, who will remain in position until the end of December, added: "It has been an exciting and hugely satisfying period in my career and I will leave with many fond memories and lasting friendships made."

In an interview with the Evening News in 2017, Craig said: "I wasn’t brought in to add to an existing structure, I was basically able to build a structure. The biggest thing I benefitted from was this terrific facility at East Mains – that gave me the platform. All I really needed to do was find the right people.

"People say to me, ‘what do you do, George?’ And I say ‘it’ll probably be when I’m not here that you notice what I do.'"

The Capital club's chief executive Leeann Dempster paid tribute to Craig, saying: "The introduction and implementation of George's football structure and strategy have played a significant part in the many successes we have enjoyed at this club during the past five years.

"He told me of his intention to retire as this will enable him to enjoy more time with his family.

"While we are all sad to see him go, we know he’ll be along to plenty of our games and will continue to contribute in his own inimitable way.”