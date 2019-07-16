German football fan wins Hibs' approval after switching allegiances from Hearts

Hibs have responded favourably on Twitter after a German football fanatic explained that he'd changed allegiances to the Easter Road side from rivals Hearts.

Christian Machowski, who works for Euro Sport and Event Management, revealed that he had a "soft spot" for Hearts during his young days due to their unusual full name - Heart of Midlothian.

Hibs fans celebrate after defeating Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final.

He then decided to change after witnessing the celebrations in the aftermath of Hibs' 2016 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.

Machowski was blown away by the rendition of Sunshine on Leith belted out by the Hibs support after they'd defeated the Light Blues 3-2 to lift their first Scottish Cup in 114 years.

He said in a series of tweets: "Growing up in Germany, I had a soft spot for Hearts. It was just that brilliant, difficult to pronounce name, Heart of Midlothian (Hamilton Academical was another). Can I now have Hibernian as my favourite Scottish football club? And here is why:

"I posted this recently. This is from 2016, when Hibs won their first Scottish FA Cup since 1902, after 10 Final defeats in row. It’s amazing footage, the joy of the underdog and probably my favourite football anthem (Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers).

"And for Spanish viewers, who wonder what they are singing, somebody has made the effort to post the video with Spanish subtitles. The words are simple, but beautiful."

The official Hibs Twitter account responded to Machowski's initial question, replying: "Yes, Christian. Yes, you can. Welcome to the family."

Supporter @KernelKhaos joined in: "Awrite, Christian? You fancy Elgin a week on Friday? I'll give Gary a shout and see if there's space on the bus."