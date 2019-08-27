Glenn Middleton reflects on St Johnstone’s late goal against Hibs: ‘We need to pick ourselves up – not dwell on it’

Glenn Middleton has says Hibs have to be more ruthless in front of goal after seeing two points slip through their fingers against St Johnstone.

The on-loan Rangers winger, pictured inset, admitted there was “nothing worse” in football than conceding a last-minute goal, Jason Kerr’s equaliser for Saints coming only seconds before the final whistle.

But, argued the 19-year-old, he and his team-mates had done well throughout the game, saying: “We have created chances, the next time we have to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal.

“It’s just little bits we need to pick up on, second balls, things like that, relieving pressure, getting the ball as far away from our goal as possible and controlling the game a little bit more.”

The frustration of the home support was clear, boos ringing round Easter Road as the Perth side celebrated yet another late goal in that particular stadium, a reaction Scotland Under-21 internationalist Middleton insisted he and his team-mates could only expect in the circumstances.

However, like head coach Paul Heckingbottom, he was keen to emphasise that Hibs hadn’t lost the game although everyone admitted it had felt like a defeat.

He said: “It’s up to us to get the points and results for this football club. We need to pick ourselves up, not dwell on it too much.

“It’s a point and you never know what that might mean at the end of the season.”

Such was the sense of disappointment in the home changing room, insisted Middleton, Heckingbottom’s players would happily have played the next day to exorcise those demons, but will have to wait to Saturday’s visit to Fir Park to do that. He told Hibs TV: “We want to try to put it right and I am sure we will.”