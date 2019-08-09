Glenn Middleton to Hibs: Paul Heckingbottom has say on loan deal for Rangers winger

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is confident of securing the loan signing of Glenn Middleton.

The Easter Road outfit have been in talks with Rangers over securing the 19-year-old and Heckingbottom expects to conclude the deal next week after the sides meet at Ibrox on Sunday.

Heckingbottom said: "Hopefully. Both sides are relaxed about it. We just don't want to put him in a poor position before the game on Sunday, so we'll wait and see what happens next week.

"We're speaking about a loan deal. He's got pace, good one v one, an enthusiasm and he's certainly got attributes that would help us.

"We've been looking because of Martin's injury. Boyle's standout quality is that pace and speed. So we wanted to replace that."