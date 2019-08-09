Glenn Middleton to join Hibs from Rangers after Sunday's match at Ibrox

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton will join Hibs on loan after the two teams face off at Ibrox this weekend.

The 19-year-old was close to agreeing a season-long switch to Dutch outfit NAC Breda last week but is now on his way to Easter Road after a change of heart.

Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard says it was Middleton's decision to join the Capital club on loan.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's showdown with Paul Heckingbottom's team, Gerrard - who also confirmed former Hibs winger Brandon Barker is undergoing a medical as he nears a move to Ibrox - said: "Glen has decided he wants to go to Hibs on loan so that will happen after the weekend.

"He will go get some experience and play some regular football. He was really close to going to Holland. Super close.

"But last minute Hibs have shown some interest and he has decided he wants to pursue that. It was his decision."