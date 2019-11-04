'Hallelujah' - Hibs fans react to sacking of Paul Heckingbottom

The former Barnsley boss has enjoyed just one Scottish Premiership win this term - a 1-0 win over St Mirren on the opening day of the season.

His last match in charge ended in a 5-2 defeat by Celtic in the Betfred Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Hibs have sacked Paul Heckingbottom.

Hibs have conceded 31 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season, while no other team has thrown away more points from winning positions.

Fan Reaction

Hibs fans have been reacting to the news of Paul Heckingbottom's sacking on social media.

Both Andy Purdie and Chris MacDiarmid wrote: "Hallelujah"

Ali Kerr said: "Hallelujah..praise the lord. Not before time......"

@Xascious said: "This day will forever be remembered as the day Hibs fans across Scotland rejoiced. Tears of joy were shed. Finally, they were free."

Bill MacDonald said: "Sorry to see him go, but he just wasn’t good enough."

JK1976 said: "At last...should have happened 2 months ago."

Iain MacPhail wrote: "He struck me as a decent man, very decent person, but not the right man for the Hibs job.

"He showed the perils of underestimating the league, and underestimating the club. His signings haven't gelled but a decent manager plus one Mulumbu level midfielder would turn it round."

Alan Wicksted said: "Never nice to see people sacked so good luck to him but it's tough out there. Please get it right this time but it still depends on who applies for the job. If the worst comes to the worst Levein is looking for a job(only joking)."

Bert Douglas wrote: "The league needs a strong Hearts & Hibs so his is a good thing. Hopefully both can recruit good, young managers and challenge at the top again."

David Moffat said: "Correct decision, never like to see a guy he is trying his best lose his job but its wasn't working. Hope him and Robbie can both go on to get other jobs in England where they know the game a bit better. Who next? Gordon Strachan or Jack Ross would be two who jump to mind. The board better get it right this time us ultimately they are to blame for signing the wrong guy and recruiting the wrong players too!!"

Vic Kielnar said: "Never nice to see a manager lose his job but this had to happen before it was too late."

Eric Wind said: "Never want to see anybody lose there job, but my god the guy was out his comfort zone here , bring in Stubbs, Strachan, or Moyes quickly."

Susan McLean said: "Absolutely brilliant."

Dougie Wilson said: "Good, now lets get together behind the team and get moving in the right direction."

Fran McPhillips said: "Thank goodness. Let’s hope they have someone worth their salt in place soon. We need someone like John Collins back to train the players the hard way."

Alan Mylchreest said: "Good news onwards and upwards hopefully now."