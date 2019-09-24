'He'll be in the squad tomorrow' - Paul Heckingbottom gives update on Hibs midfielder

Paul Heckingbottom has hinted that midfielder Fraser Murray could be involved in tomorrow's Betfred Cup quarter-final clash against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The 20-year-old registered a goal and an assist in just 76 minutes of game time during the Betfred Cup group stages, and set up two of Hibs' three goals in their 4-3 Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup defeat to Elgin City in early August.

In 22 games for Hibs, Murray has scored four and laid on two more for his team-mates - and fans have been eager to see more of the Scotland Under-19 cap.

Speaking ahead of Hibs' trip to Ayrshire to face a Kilmarnock side who beat them 2-0 earlier this month, Heckingbottom - who has suggested he'll ring the changes for the cup tie - said: "Fraser Murray is fine. He'll be in the squad tomorrow.

"He's been in the squads [for the last two games], he's just not made the bench through personnel and boys that we've had to put on the bench to cover certain positions.

"So yeah, he'll be in the squad, as he was for the last two games."

Joe Newell could also be given game time at Rugby Park, having not featured at all since the 6-1 drubbing by Rangers at Ibrox last month.