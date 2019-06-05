‘He made some beautiful Hibs saves’ – Adam Bogdan hails Ofir Marciano for his performances

Adam Bogdan has heaped praise on Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano for his excellent form in the closing months of last season.

The Israeli produced a string of brilliant displays under Paul Heckingbottom which prevented the Hungarian from getting back into the team after he had recovered from concussion.

“Ofir is clearly talented,” said Bogdan. “You could see that he played a massive part for Hibs in the second part of the season. He was concentrated, he was focused and he pulled off some beautiful saves. He deserved all the credit he got. Me and Ofir had a good relationship, we trained well together and we helped each other.”

Bogdan, who is about to become a free agent as his contract with Liverpool expires this month, believes Hibs are in good shape going forward. “I think Hibs are in a good place at the moment, they seem quite stable,” he said. “I know they had some trouble about five years ago and got relegated to the Championship, but at the moment it looks like they know what they’re doing as a club. They know their limits but they are trying to improve all the time.”

Bogdan’s four years at Liverpool is coming to an end at a time when they have just won their sixth European Cup. He trained with Jurgen Klopp’s team as recently as the tail end of the 2017/18 campaign so is a friends of many of those who landed the glory in Madrid last weekend. “It’s not strange seeing them celebrate when I’m leaving the club because I knew when I went on loan to Hibs that I wouldn’t be part of the team and I accepted that,” he said. “I’m very proud of them because I know the majority of those guys and I’ve seen how much work they’ve put in to get to that level. It’s not easy. This wasn’t something that happened overnight – it was a culmination of almost four years of hard work under the manager.”

Bogdan is currently back home in Budapest mulling over his next move. “At the moment every option is open,” he said. “I wouldn’t rule out going back to Hungary or to a different club in the UK. At the moment, I simply don’t know. It’s too early to say.”