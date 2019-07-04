'He made the game look easy' - Man Utd legend names ex-Hibs star in his all-time best team

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has named his all-time best XI, plus three subs, with one former Hibs star making the cut.







The Trinidad and Tobago international, who netted 66 goals in 147 games for Manchester United and had spells with Aston Villa, Blackburn, Birmingham, Sydney and Sunderland, named nine fellow Old Trafford legends in his starting team, with a further three on the bench.

Russell Latapy enjoys Hibs' First Division title party

But the inclusion of international team-mate Russell Latapy, who played 84 times for Hibs and scored 22 goals, is the one that sticks out.

However, Yorke claims his compatriot fully deserves to be in the team ahead of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

"If he'd been born in England, he would have been called one of the best players of all time," Yorke told Four Four Two.

"He made the game look easy. I played with him for Trinidad and Tobago for many years and he was on the next level.

"I know this choice will surprise a lot of people... I'm just trying to get him the credit he deserves."

The inclusion of Latapy is a sizeable tribute to the "Little Magician", especially given the esteem in which Yorke holds his former Red Devils team-mates.

Along with Andy Cole, he helped fire United to the Treble in 1999.

Alongside Latapy in Yorke's greatest XI are Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, defensive quartet Denis Irwin, Jaap Stam, Paul McGrath and Steve Staunton; David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Cole.

Former United trio Ronny Johnsen, Rio Ferdinand and van Nistelrooy make up the three subs.