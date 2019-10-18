'He's got the quality' - Scott Allan backs former Hibs team-mate John McGinn to shine if he swaps Aston Villa for Man United
Hibs midfielder Scott Allan has backed his former Easter Road colleague John McGinn to make the step up if Manchester United come calling for the Scotland star.
The Scottish Cup-winner, who joined Aston Villa from Hibs in the summer of 2018, scored the goal that took the Villans back to the Premier League and was voted the club's player of the season.
Speaking to PLZ Soccer, playmaker Allan - who returned to the Capital for his second permanent spell and third overall - backed his former team-mate to hit the ground running if the Red Devils came in with a big-money offer for the 25-year-old.
"I don't see why not," Allan said, adding: "It would be good to see his face in a Man U top.
"He's a player that fans get endeared to because of the work ethic - but he's got the quality, too."
McGinn has hit the ground running in the English top flight, scoring against Tottenham, Arsenal and Burnley as well as setting one up against Everton. Last season, the former St Mirren youngster hit nine goals and 12 assists in 48 matches.
Allan continued: "Everyone's seeing [his quality] now.
"And it'll maybe give people down south a look at the Scottish league and see that we do have quality up here."