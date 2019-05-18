Hibee History: First goals for Scott Brown as David Bingham bows out

Have your say

Livingston 1, Hibs 2. SPL. Saturday, May 17, 2003

Teenager Scott Brown scored his first senior goals to sink Livingston.

Scott Brown scores his second goal

The 17-year-old’s double ensured Hibs’ fourth victory on the trot and kept them on track to finish top of the bottom six.

Brown and fellow youngsters Kevin Thomson, Derek Riordan and Steven Whittaker all performed well but keeper Daniel Andersson was the key man, with a number of good saves.

Livingston striker David Bingham was handed the captain’s armband for his last-ever home appearance following five years with the club.

Livi made a bright start with Julian Maidana going close with a fierce shot, while Fernando Pasquinelli showed great skill to bamboozle the Hibs defence, but Andersson managed to block the striker’s finish.

Soon after, the lively Pasquinelli’s overhead-kick fell just wide of the post.

With 15 minutes gone Pasquinelli rounded Mathias Jack and fed the onrushing Barry Wilson who failed to connect with the pass, just two yards out and in front of an empty net.

Hibs threatened when teenage debutant Thomson found Riordan in the penalty area but veteran Livi goalkeeper Alan Main produced a good one-handed save.

The visitors grabbed the lead after 37 minutes when David McNamee slipped, gifting possession to Brown and he fired a sharp shot past Main from the edge of the penalty area.

Hibs combined well on the stroke of half-time when Whittaker flicked the ball on to Brown who released Riordan but Main was quickly off his line to clear.

Soon after the interval Bingham flighted the ball into the path of Wilson but his header was weak and easily held by Andersson.

Argentine striker Pasquinelli cannoned a shot at goal only to be denied by an impressive save. Bingham then went close with a free kick but the skipper’s effort curled narrowly over the crossbar.

After 68 minutes Brown claimed his second goal when he latched on to a neat Whittaker headed flick and hammered the ball home on the volley from close range.

Andersson then produced a great one-handed save to block a looping effort from Maidana. But his hopes of a clean sheet were dashed with four minutes remaining as Pasquinelli flicked the ball home from inside the six-yard box to pull a goal back for the hosts.

Livingston: A Main, P Brinquin, J Camacho, J Maidana, D McNamee, C Toure Mamam (B O’Brien, 52), B Wilson (R Brittain, 73), Quino (R Zarate, 73), L Makel, F Pasquinelli, D Bingham. Subs not used: Fernando Lopez, D Xausa.

Hibs: D Andersson, G Smith, J Matyus, P Fenwick, G Brebner, J Wiss, M Jack, S Whittaker, D Thomson, S Brown, D Riordan (T McManus, 88). Subs not used:N Colgan, K Nicol, A Reid, J O’Neil.

Attendance: 5423.

Referee: Ian Fyfe.