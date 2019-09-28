Hibs 1-1 Celtic LIVE: Celtic tie the game up in controversial circumstances

Stick with us for all the action from Easter Road as former manager Neil Lennon and his Celtic side put their 100 per cent record on the line against a Hibs team looking for their first win since the season's opening day.

Hit F5 to refresh the page.

Goal breakdown: It's all kicking off at Easter Road. Hibs are absolutely furious as Celtic refused to give the ball back to Hibs after Forrest's injury. The champions then go up the park where Bauer crosses for Christie who heads into the back of the net. Heckingbottom is absolutely furious with Lennon and his team and the manager is shown a red card by the referee.

23min: Goal to Celtic

21min: Kevin Clancy is having an absolute shocker (no surprise there). First he blows for a foul on Middleton in Celtic's penalty box when Bauer had clearly slipped, then he stops play in the middle of a Hibs attack for Forrest to receive treatment despite there being no head knock.

9min: Celtic almost strike back immediately as Ntcham plays in Edouard on the right of the box. His effort from a narrow angle is saved by Maxwell.

Goal breakdown: Allan does what he does best, playing in a perfectly-weighted, perfectly-timed through ball for Doidge running clear on the right of the penalty area. The striker looks to fire a low cross across goal, only for it to strike the boot of Ajer, wrong footing Forster and putting Hibs 1-0 up!

7min: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL

1min: The game is underway

Hibs team: Maxwell, James, Jackson, Hanlon, Stevenson, Mallan, Vela, Hallberg, Allan, Middleton, Doidge. Substitutes: Marciano, Whittaker, Newell, Kamberi, Shaw, Murray, Horgan.

Celtic team: Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Christie, Edouard. Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Hayes, Rogic, Sinclair, Elyounoussi, Bayo

Welcome! Is this a big day for Paul Heckingbottom or should this be viewed as a 'free hit' for the Hibs players after Wednesday's defeat of Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup? The struggling Easter Road side could really do with building on the momentum from their last match, but then nobody expects them to get something from the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions who come into this game with a 100 per cent record. A good, battling performance - even if it ends in defeat - would be enough to satisfy those in attendance today, one would feel.