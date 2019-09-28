Hibs 1-1 Celtic RECAP: Heckingbottom's men get themselves a battling point

Stick with us for all the action from Easter Road as former manager Neil Lennon and his Celtic side put their 100 per cent record on the line against a Hibs team looking for their first win since the season's opening day.

Hit F5 to refresh the page.

Summary: Hibs were under the cosh for the final 15 minutes before prior to that they matched the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions in most areas of the park and will feel they deserved their point. Hanlon and Stevenson were rock-like at the back, Vela had his best game in a Hibs shirt, Middleton worked hard and Doidge was highly effective at leading the line. All in all, plenty of reasons to feel positive for Hibs fans.

FULL-TIME

90+4min: Celtic corner. This will be it... and Hibs clear!

90+3min: Bauer booked for a foul on Stevenson. The Hibs defender was able to attempt a crossfield pass that could have saw Horgan through on the counter.

90+1min: Celtic waste another opportunity as Bayo gets James to commit into a tackle before cutting back. He put far too much on the shot, however, lashing it over the bar.

88min: Hibs make their final change as Newell replaces Hallberg.

85min: Another Celtic chance. This time a cross from the end if flicked on by Hallberg. Hayes is there but can only stab his shot over the bar.

84min: Scary moment near the end as Sinclair drives at James. The full-back blocks his cross but Sinclair is able to stab the loose ball back to McGregor. His shot takes a deflection but is right at Maxwell.

83min: Celtic make their last sub as Sinclair replaces Forrest, who was kept completely quiet by Stevenson and Middleton.

74min: Shouts for a Celtic penalty as Horgan takes out Bauer after the Celtic man had crossed the ball, but Clancy waves play on.

73min: Maxwell tremendously alert to race from his line and deny Bayo after the sub looked to have been played through by Christie.

71min: Free header for Edouard as Whittaker loses the Frenchman, but from 10 yards he can't give his effort on target. That's the last action for the striker as he's replaced by Bayo.

70min: Allan booked for a trip on Brown as Middleton makes way for Horgan.

66min: Big chance for the champions as Christie's cross from a free-kick by the left corner flag is headed over by Jullien from close range.

59min: Celtic make their first sub as Hayes replaces Ntcham.

53min: Doidge with a shot on the turn that's held by Forster after a great run from Middleton.

49min: Stevenson booked for a foul on Christie. The Hibs player insists he played the ball. Poor from Hallberg in the build up as the Swede pulled out of a challenge on the Celtic man.

47min: Brown booked for pulling back Allan after a wonderful turn by the Hibs midfielder.

46min: Celtic get the second half underway.

Half-time

44min: Mallan tries a shot from 25 yards but it's easily held by Forster.

42min: Ajer booked for foul on Doidge as the Hibs striker does well to get in front of his marker.

38min: The fans are furious again as Vela and Ntcham get into a shoving match. The Celtic man lands the last and most aggressive blow, but it's just a yellow card for both players.

Heckingbottom red: The Hibs manager kicked a water bottle which struck the assistant referee, which was why he was sent off.

30min: Adam Jackson is forced off with a head knock. Steven Whittaker comes on.

Alternative goal breakdown: It would seem that the fourth official gave a foul for the challenge on Forrest, rather than the referee blowing play dead for Forrest to receive treatment. Hibs appear to have been unaware of this and the same goes for the fans, who are furious with the officials.

Goal breakdown: It's all kicking off at Easter Road. Hibs are absolutely furious as Celtic refused to give the ball back to Hibs after Forrest's injury. The champions then go up the park where Bauer crosses for Christie who heads into the back of the net. Heckingbottom is absolutely furious with Lennon and his team and the manager is shown a red card by the referee.

23min: Goal to Celtic

21min: Kevin Clancy is having an absolute shocker (no surprise there). First he blows for a foul on Middleton in Celtic's penalty box when Bauer had clearly slipped, then he stops play in the middle of a Hibs attack for Forrest to receive treatment despite there being no head knock.

9min: Celtic almost strike back immediately as Ntcham plays in Edouard on the right of the box. His effort from a narrow angle is saved by Maxwell.

Goal breakdown: Allan does what he does best, playing in a perfectly-weighted, perfectly-timed through ball for Doidge running clear on the right of the penalty area. The striker looks to fire a low cross across goal, only for it to strike the boot of Ajer, wrong footing Forster and putting Hibs 1-0 up!

7min: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLL

1min: The game is underway

Hibs team: Maxwell, James, Jackson, Hanlon, Stevenson, Mallan, Vela, Hallberg, Allan, Middleton, Doidge. Substitutes: Marciano, Whittaker, Newell, Kamberi, Shaw, Murray, Horgan.

Celtic team: Forster, Bauer, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Ntcham, Christie, Edouard. Substitutes: Gordon, Elhamed, Hayes, Rogic, Sinclair, Elyounoussi, Bayo

Welcome! Is this a big day for Paul Heckingbottom or should this be viewed as a 'free hit' for the Hibs players after Wednesday's defeat of Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup? The struggling Easter Road side could really do with building on the momentum from their last match, but then nobody expects them to get something from the reigning Ladbrokes Premiership champions who come into this game with a 100 per cent record. A good, battling performance - even if it ends in defeat - would be enough to satisfy those in attendance today, one would feel.