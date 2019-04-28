Hibs 1-1 Hearts: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get minutes in the final Edinburgh derby of the season

Ofir Marciano: Made an acrobatic save to tip away Jake Mulraney’s shot just before the break, then tipped over Uche Ikpeazu’s overhead kick near the end. 7

Stephane Omeonga put in a good shift for Hibs against Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

David Gray: Led by example with a typically solid display. Kept Mulraney in check for most of the match and played the ball through to Horgan in lead-up to opener. 8

Darren McGregor: Defended strongly and generally competed well against Ikpeazu. Had a half chance at the end of the first half but Christophe Berra nicked the ball away from just in front of the goal-line. 7

Paul Hanlon: Another impressive defensive display which helped contain Hearts’ attack for most of the match. Won the penalty off Ikpeazu. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Went close with a couple of ferocious long-range strikes at the end of the first half and start of the second. Set up Slivka for a chance with a fine delivery. Solid defensively. 8

Daryl Horgan: Had the best chance of the first half but his close-range effort looped over the bar. Delivered the ball across goal that caused Christophe Berra to knock the ball into his own net. 7

Mark Milligan: Kept things ticking over nicely at the base of Hibs midfield and protected his defence well. 6

Stevie Mallan: Passed the ball about well and helped Hibs hold the upper hand for long periods of the second half. 7

Stephane Omeonga: Hibs’ liveliest attacking player. Full of energy and purpose and caused Hearts plenty problems with his clever passing and movement. 8

Florian Kamberi: Playing off the left, but unable to get any change out of Hearts’ defence before being subbed at half-time. 5

Marc McNulty: Rolled his penalty wide of Zlamal’s right-hand post. Worked hard in attack but was unable to get any clear chances, spot-kick aside. 6

Subs:

Vykintas Slivka: On for Kamberi at half time, played in support of McNulty and helped spark improvement for Hibs. Saw a close-range header well saved by Zdenek Zlamal. 6

Thomas Agyepong: On in place of Horgan for last few minutes. N/A