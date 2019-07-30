Hibs 1, Newcastle United 3: Financial gulf is plain to see

The financial gulf between the top flights in Scotland and England was amply highlighted as Newcastle ran out comfortable winners in what was Hibs’ final pre-season match before they get down to the serious business of Premiership action on Saturday.

Stevie Mallan had given Paul Heckingbottom’s side a ninth minute lead, the midfielder drilling a shot home from the edge of the penalty area before the Magpies hit back, £40 million signing Joelinton hauling them level before Sean Longstaff gave the Tyneside outfit a deserved half-time lead.

Steve Bruce’s side could have been comfortably ahead by that stage but they managed just one more goal, captain Jamaal Lascelles rising highest to head home a cross from Isaac Aarons.

Heckingbottom had admitted the timing of this match wasn’t ideal given its proximity to the visit of St Mirren but he used it to give no fewer than 22 players a run out, that final honing of their fitness of more importance than the final scoreline.

The news before kick-off that winger Martin Boyle faces an extended period out as he prepares for a second operation on his knee, had dampened the mood of the home support.

But Vykintas Slivka made a surprise appearance and Ryan Porteous got the night’s biggest cheer as the young defender made a first appearance since undergoing surgery at the start of the year as he replaced Darren McGregor with 25 minutes remaining.

Given that this was Newcastle’s penultimate pre-season friendly before they face Arsenal on the opening day of the new English Premier League season, this first visit to Easter Road in 35 years by the Magpies was always going to offer Hibs a stiff test.

The Tyneside club may not be the richest in England’s top tier but they pitched up in Edinburgh with a team boasting Joelinton, a signing from Hoffenheim, and it took the Brazilian, who cost around £40million, only 16 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet as he expertly turned Javier Manquillo’s cross beyond Ofir Marciano.

Joelinton’s first Newcastle goal was, though, an equaliser, Hibs having silenced the 3,000 or so travelling support seven minutes earlier as Flo Kamberi nodded down Sean Mackie’s raking cross from the left, Mallan taking the ball on to his left foot to drill a shot past goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

However, having got back on level terms Newcastle began to turn the screw, Paul Hanlon threatened to score an own goal as he desperately slid in on Sean Longstaff’s low cross, the defender grateful Marciano was down sharply to grab the ball on the line.

And Hibs again had the Israeli internationalist to thank for preventing them slipping behind, Marciano quickly off his line to block Miquel Almiron’s low effort.

It had all become rather fraught for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, Tom James managed to deflect Longstaff’s shot over and Lascelles turned Jojo Shelvey’s low cross inches wide as the Capital side were left hanging on which they managed to do until the 35th minute,

This time Marciano was left totally helpless as Longstaff fired in a shot from 25 yards which simply fizzed past the goalkeeper only inches inside his right hand post before the back of Hanlon prevented Almiron stretching Newcastle’s lead

With Saturday in mind Heckingbottom had indicated he intended to utilise his squad to the full and he did so at the interval, making seven changes, getting a few more minutes into the legs of those individuals of greater concern than the final outcome of this encounter.

The Magpies, however, continued to look the more dangerous side, Adam Jackson stepping in to clear Isaac Hayden’s low cross before the Newcastle player was just unable to take down Fabian Schar’s ball over the top of the home defence.

A third goal for Newcastle looked inevitable and it came 19 minutes from time, Rolando Aarons cross finding the head of his skipper Lascelles who powered it beyond substitute goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Oli Shaw tried to reduce the deficit almost right away but Darlow pulled off a good save to deny the youngster before the goalkeeper comfortably gathered an ambitious effort from Fraser Murray.

Hibs: Marciano (Maxwell 46), James (Whittaker 46), McGregor (Porteous 65), Hanlon (Jackson 46), Mackie (Doig 89), F Murray (Campbell 81), Mallan (Vela 46), Slivka (Horgan 46), Newell (Allan 46), Kamberi (Doidge 46), Shaw (Gullan 81). Substitutes not used: Stirling.

Newcastle: Darlow, Dummett (Clark 71), Schar (Fernandez 78), Lascelles, Shelvey (M Longstaff 78), Joelinton (Murphy 69), Ritchie (Aarons 11), Hayden, Manquillo (Sterry 78), Almiron (Muto 60), S Longstaff (Sung-Yeung 61). Substitutes not used: Woodman.

Referee: John Beaton