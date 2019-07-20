Hibs 2-0 Alloa: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Here are marks out of ten for each Hibs player who played against Alloa Athletic.

Ofir Marciano: A spectator for first 45 minutes, a little unconvincing with a couple of crosses and kick-outs in second half. 6

Steven Whittaker: The right-back was Hibs’ main goal threat. Had first two chances of the match, volleying wide and heading wide in opening 15. Two shots saved in second half then blazed late chance over. Defended fairly well. 6

Darren McGregor: Not the veteran’s most commanding display but did enough to ensure clear Alloa chances were limited. 6

Paul Hanlon: Strolled through the game relatively untroubled and looked assured throughout. 7

Tom James: A largely uneventful afternoon for the left-back until he pinged in a brilliant strike from outside the box late on. 7

Martin Boyle: First competitive appearance in 2019 and looked sharp early on. Set up Doidge for early opportunity and saw header clawed out by Parry after the break. Faded as game wore on. 6

Josh Campbell: Nice through ball to set up Horgan. Did his defensive duties well enough before being replaced at half-time. 6

Stevie Mallan: Unable to effect the game in first half, dropped into deeper role in second half. Tidy display without being dominant. 6

Daryl Horgan: Denied by Parry after being put through by Campbell in first half. Produced a few dangerous runs and teasing crosses. 6

Christian Doidge: Two chances in first 20 minutes and a header blocked in second half before producing a fine finish for his goal. Late header chalked off. 7

Florian Kamberi: Couple of nice touches but unable to make his presence felt. Subbed at half-time. 5

Subs:

Scott Allan: On at half-time and tested Parry with long-range strike. Brought a few welcome moments of quality to proceedings. 6

Fraser Murray: On at half-time and produced a lively display. Had a late shot headed off the line. 6

Oli Shaw: On late for Boyle. n/a

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.