Hibs 2 - 2 St Johnstone: RECAP: Easter Road men are denied victory by late sucker punch

FT Hibs 2-2 St Johnstone

GOAL St Johnstone - Jason Kerr heads in with the last action of the match.

90: Four minutes of additional time to play

ATTENDANCE: 15,350

79: Second St Johnstone change as former Hibee Danny Swanson replaces Chris Kane. Still 2-1 Hibs

73: St Johnstone change sees Liam Craig replaced by Callum Hendry.

68: GOAL Hibs! - Immediate response as Kamberi directs Glenn Middleton's cross into the bottom corner. All to play for at Easter Road but Hibs lead 2-1.

67: GOAL St Johnstone - Michael O'Halloran smashes the ball high into the net from a tight angle. 1-1

60: Double change for Hibs as Allan and Doidge are replaced by Daryl Horgan and Vykintas Slivka. Crowd booing that decision by the management team.

58: Lovely weighted pass from Scott Allan puts Christian Doidge in on the angle but his shot lacked any conviction to trouble Zander Clark.

56: Ex-Hibs midfielder Liam Craig's strike is well saved by Marciano

55: Gray is replaced by Steven Whittaker

53: Break in play as David Gray is attended to following a head knock

49: Ofir Marciano is shown a yellow card for taking out Michael O'Halloran just outside the box

Second half is underway again - Hibs lead 1-0

HT Jackson's header midway through the first half separates the sides here at Easter Road. Hibs 1-0 St Johnstone.

FAMILIAR FACE: Not just owner Ron Gordon here to take in the game, former goalkeeper Adam Bogdan is also a keen onlooker.

24 mins: GOAL Hibs! Stevie Mallan's free-kick is headed into the net by defender Adam Jackson. Deserved lead for the hosts here at Easter Road.

18 mins: Florian Kamberi puts a delicious ball across goal but there are no takers. Hibs still in the ascendency.

8 mins: Hibs are out of the traps fast and hit the woodwork through Florian Kamberi

