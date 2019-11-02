Hibs 2 - 5 Celtic RECAP: Paul Heckingbottom's side are seen off easily despite better second-half performance
Hibs head to Hampden Park to face Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic in the first of the Betfred Cup semi finals.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 12:20 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:13 pm
We will have all the latest action, reaction and analysis from Mount Florida as Paul Heckingbottom's side look to extend their six game unbeaten run but also break the run of not winning in 90 minutes since the first day of the league season. They face a rampant Celtic side managed by former Easter Road boss Neil Lennon. Kick-off is 5.30pm. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.