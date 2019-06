Due to the TV coverage from BT and Sky a handful of games will move but we have earmarked a number of key matches for the Hibees support to keep an eye on.

1. St Mirren (H) - 3 August The Hibees welcome the Buddies for the first game of the league season. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Rangers (A) - 10 August The first away fixture is a trip to Ibrox. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Hearts (H) - 21 September The first derby of the season is in Leith and scheduled for a Saturday. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Celtic (H) - 28 September Hibs finish the month by welcoming Celtic to Easter Road. Their last visit saw Ofir Marciano produce a wonderful display. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more