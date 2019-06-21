Hibs 2019/20 Scottish Premiership fixtures: The guide to the five best away days

Now that they've been released, we've taken a look through the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership season to pick out the best away days for Hibs fans to look forward to this coming campaign.

ABERDEEN

Hibs and Aberdeen in action last season.

Dates: Saturday 5 October; Saturday 7 March

Without a doubt the best away day on offer this league season and, with Aberdeen set to move to Kingsford in the near future, there aren't an infinite number of chances left to go to Pittodrie. The stadium could be a little closer to the train station but it's not a particularly arduous walk and there are buses that travel out to the stadium from the city centre also.

Cost of train: £54.70 for off-peak day return

Last train home: The 9.31pm train to Edinburgh gets back into the capital just after midnight.

Recommended pubs: Getting off the train and walking to the ground opens itself to a cracking pub crawl. Aitches is across from the station, then there's the Bridge Bar, up to the Kirkgate (opposite the Bon Accord centre) then King's Bar on King Street before the game.

ROSS COUNTY

Date: Wednesday 4 December

Typically a top class away day for any central belt club, a trip to Dingwall may not be possible for the majority of Hibs' travelling support this term as the only scheduled fixture at this moment takes place on a Wednesday in December. For those able to take two days off work - or at least two half days - shortly before Christmas it's still a nice little adventure to have. It's not the ideal time of year, though, to pay for the train and an overnight stay in Dingwall or Inverness.

Cost of train: An open off-peak return could cost as much as £83.60.

Last train home: Leaves four minutes BEFORE kick-off, so an overnight stay is required if travelling via rail.

Recommended pubs: The Mallard - step right off the train and into the pub literally on the station. Plenty of space, live football and food.

KILMARNOCK

Date: Saturday 14 September; Saturday 15 February

There could be some decent weather in which to take full advantage of the mid-September clash. Rugby Park is a fine ground to watch a game in for the away fan, especially if the Hibees are in good form and there's a healthy travelling support. The visitors are given the entire Chadwick Stand behind the goal and those who purchase first are given priority in the top section. The walk from the station to the ground is about 15-20 minutes.

Cost of train: Off-peak day return is £24.50 (though you can shave off a couple of pounds by breaking up the trip on booking: Waverley to Queen Street; Central to Kilmarnock)

Last train home: 22.29pm

Recommended pubs: The Brass and Granite is midway between the train station and the ground. It is a great pub for watching football in with multiple TVs. There are also a few bars on John Finnie Street as soon as you come out of the station, including the familiar sounding pub The Clansman.

MOTHERWELL

Date: Saturday 31 August; Saturday 25 January

For the Hearts list we picked St Mirren over Motherwell, but with Hibs only travelling to Paisley in early November, it's safe to say that Motherwell away in August is a better option for Hibees to pencil into their diaries. The walk to the ground from the town centre train station isn't as close as St Mirren but it's roughly the same distance as the stroll to Rugby Park. There is also the option to travel to Airbles station, which is less than five minutes from Fir Park.

Cost of train: Off-peak day returns range from £10.30 to £17.80 depending on whether you want the option to go via Glasgow.

Last train home: Last direct train is 20.04pm. Last train via Glasgow is 22.53pm.

Recommended pubs: The Electric Bar is right besides Airbles station and is away-fan friendly. There's also a few bars between the ground and Motherwell station, including The Railway Tavern which is about two minutes from the station and perfect for a quick pint on the way back.

HEARTS

Date: Thursday 26 December

Not strictly an "away day" as such, but it can still be a terrific day out going to the other side of Edinburgh, especially for Hibs fans when their side leave with all three points.

Cost of transport: £1.70 Lothian bus single will do you well. Otherwise walk.

Last train home: N/A. Going back to Leith or into the town to celebrate any sort of positive result is the usual post-match plan of action.

Recommended pubs: There is a queue outside The Roseburn Bar before it even opens and for good reason. Reasonable prices, football on the TV and is typically jam-packed full of singing Hibees for hours before kick-off. If the Roseburn is too full there's the nearby Murrayfield Bar, while the Murrayfield Hotel Bar is further down the road.

