How have the Easter Road side done in their opening league game of the campaign? We take a look at the last 15 years to find out how the Hibees have fared.

1. 2018/19: Hibs 3-0 Motherwell A confident performance saw Hibs sweep past the Steelmen with Martin Boyle, Stevie Mallan and Oli Shaw on target.

2. 2017/18: Hibs 3-1 Partick Thistle Hisb made a winning return to the Premiership under Neil Lennon, coming from behind thanks to Boyle, Steven Whittaker and Simon Murray.

3. 2016/17: Falkirk 1-2 Hibs Jason Cummings was at the double as Hibs got their Championship-winning campaign off to a strong start.

4. 2015/16: Dumbarton 2-1 Hibs A terrible start for the Hibees as they went down to part-time opposition. They recovered to win the Scottish Cup that season.

