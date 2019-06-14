Hibs 21st century XI - The best goalkeeper revealed

Hibs and goalkeepers. It is never straight forward. Is it?

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the goalkeeper

Ofir Marciano is the best HIbs goalkeeper in the 21st century. Picture: SNS

If yesterday's poll is correct Andy McNeil is the best Hibs goalkeeper of the 21st century with 43 per cent of the vote at the time of writing.

The now retired stopper made his debut as a 19-year-old on 30 December 2006, a 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic.

There were high hopes for him. Those hopes were even higher when you consider he was replacing error-prone Zibi Malkowski - more on him later.

After the match, then-boss John Collins confirmed he had dropped the Polish keeper for McNeil and the young Scot would be his No.1.

He would go on to help Hibs lift the League Cup, their first cup win since 1991.

There was belief that a goalkeeper who had developed at Southampton and had been between the sticks when Scotland reached the U19 Euro Championships final in 2006.

But the hope was ephemeral.

On the day Hibs were to parade the League Cup trophy they welcomed Hearts to Easter Road. And their goalkeeping problems against their rivals reared their ugly but familiar head. McNeil flapped at a free-kick, only knocking the ball to the feet of Marius Zaliukas who netted the only goal of the game, putting a dampener on the cup celebrations.

From there the keeper struggled to bounce back with Yves Makabu-Makalambay replacing him. Yet, he did get his place back for a short time but despite good performances he was replaced again which may have dented his confidence once more.

It now brings us to the poll. We didn't learn our lessons from a previous poll run regarding Hibs' best goalkeeper. Hearts fans - and supporters of other teams - spotted an opportunity with Malkowski winning.

Once again, the goalkeeper on the shortlist who you would expect to score lowly, scored the highest, the poll being shared on popular Hearts fans' forum Jambos Kickback who gave McNeil a push.

Looking back Ben Williams should have been included instead.

So with that in mind, and not a slight against what McNeil produced for Hibs, we have taken the decision to award Ofir Marciano with first place.

The Israeli - who was second with 30 per cent - has been the club's most impressive performer in goals since 2000.

A dominating presence, he helped the club get out of the Championship and is, one his day, easily one of the best goalkeepers in the league. His shot-stopping and reflexes are breathtaking.

The second half of the 2018-2019 season saw him at his most consistent as he gave Hibs a formidable last line of defence.

Cult and Scottish Cup hero Conrad Logan deserves a mention with 18 per cent of the vote. The 33-year-old played a pivotal role in the famous 2016 Scottish Cup win.

Eyebrows were raised when he appeared at Hampden Park for the semi-final against Dundee United due to the player's frame and size. However, he produced a memorable display with a host of saves and was the hero in the penalty shootout.

• Voting for the best Hibs right-back of the 21st century will open tomorrow. Thierry Gathuessi won't be included in the shortlist.