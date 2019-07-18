Hibs 21st century XI - The best line-up as chosen by readers revealed

Have your say

The best Hibs XI of the 21st century as chosen by fans has now been revealed.

Click through to find out how the Easter Road side would line up.

The Israeli goalkeeper showed his quality and downright excellence in the second half of the season.

Rangers. Scottish Cup final. 2016. Header. Nothing else needs said.

Le God. Centre-midfielder or centre-back, doesn't matter. A class above.

The towering defender became loved at Hibs for his no nonsense approach.

In a team which was awash with homegrown stars, the English left-back stood out as the best at times.

That hat-trick versus Rangers could have been enough to get him on the list alone. One of the most tenacious of wingers who worse his heart on his sleeve.

A magician with the ball. Played the game at his own speed and was immense when Hibs defeated Hearts 6-2.

Soon to be bossing Premier League midfields after destroying opponents while at Easter Road.

Easily one of the most talented players to have donned the Hibs top. Technically fantastic. Vision, control, passing ability and his shots. When he lined up you knew the ball would be close to finding the back of the net.