Hibs 21st century XI - The second centre-back revealed

Spandau Ballet's Gold is synonymous around Easter Road with one player.

Rob Jones has been chosen to partner Franck Sauzee. Picture: SNS

"We've got Jones (Jones), always believe in Rob Jones. He's got the power to score, he's indestructible. Always believe in..."

The towering centre-back has been chosen by Hibs fans to partner Franck Sauzee in the centre of the best Hibs XI of the 21st century.

Opposites do attract.

Sauzee, the cool, ball-playing artist. Jones, the bald, meat and potatoes defender.

Standing at 6ft7in, it was impossible to miss the Englishman and he was perfectly suited to Scottish football. Aggressive, tall and someone who doesn't shirk a challenge.

Speaking about one Edinburgh derby in particular: "Laryea Kingston was a bit naughty and tried to thump me. I liked a fight in games and he got just as much back."

With more than 110 appearances for Hibs, he was a dependable and stable presence when sometimes Hibs lacked that stability and reliability off the field and on it, namely between the sticks.

His bread and butter was defending and he would header anything that moved, but his napper was used to good effect in the opposition box.

One moment, more than any other stands out. The 2007 CIS League Cup final, the towering defender met a David Murphy corner to head just before the half hour mark to power Hibs ahead against Kilmarnock before steering away in celebration to produce an iconic image. The team would go on to win 5-1.

In the run to the final, he also netted the only goal of the game against Hearts in the quarter-final which may have been the biggest 1-0 thrashing in footballing history.

The disappointment felt when Jones moved on was stark but Hibs fans have continued to believe in him.

