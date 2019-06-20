Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the centre-back (1)

Have your say

The Evening News is putting together the best Hibs XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

The decision regarding the club's best left-back of the 21st century was close, this vote is unlikely to be close in the slightest.

Picking the first centre-back to play in this special XI should be a straightforward choice.

Yet, there are four options to choose from.

The choice will be revealed tomorrow before we move on to their centre-back partner.

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - The best goalkeeper revealed

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - The best right-back revealed

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - The best left-back revealed