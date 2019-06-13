Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the goalkeeper

The Evening News is putting together the best Hibs XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

To say that Hibs have had their difficulties with goalkeepers since 2000 is a slight understatement. Some of the errors witnessed a left mental scars and will likely give some fans sleepless nights every now and then.

However, the club have still had their fair share of impressive goalkeepers, so much so Ben Williams didn't make the final shortlist.

There is a League Cup winner, a Scottish Cup winner, a couple of internationalists and cult heroes to suit.

Pick the best out of the five and out the results on Friday at midday.

Voting for the defence will begin on Monday.