Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the left-back

The Evening News is putting together the best Hibs XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

It is hard to remember a time when HIbs' left-back wasn't Lewis Stevenson but throughout the 21st century the club have had a number of very good options, even excellent, in the position.

The four choices all had really good spells at Easter Road, with one still, of course, on going.

But who has done enough to join Ofir Marciano and Lewis Stevenson in the best XI since 2000?

Cast your vote and find out the results on Wednesday.

Voting for centre-backs will take place later in the week.

Lewis Stevenson has been a stalwart. Picture: SNS

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - The best goalkeeper revealed​

READ MORE: Hibs 21st century XI - The best right-back revealed