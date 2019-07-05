Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the left-sided midfielder

The Evening News is putting together the best Hibs XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Hibs haven't been blessed with a huge number of stand-out left midfielders / wingers, but there have been a few memorable players. We've opted to include Derek Riordan among the number due to his fondness for cutting in from the left and curling in an absolute pearler from distance.

Danny Galbraith famously scored a winner against Celtic at Celtic Park, Brandon Barker provided pace, trickery, assists and the odd goal during his loan spell from Manchester City; Daryl Horgan etched his name into Hibee history with a derby double in the Easter Road side's first win at Tynecastle in six years and Stephen Glass was a dependable workhorse who could always be relied on.

Cast your vote to see who will be patrolling the left flank for the Hibs XI of the 21st century.