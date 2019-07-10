Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the striker (1)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Here are each of the five nominees...

Garry O'Connor scored 65 goals for Hibs across two spells at the club, including being a prominent member of the mid-00s golden generation. Abdessalam Benjelloun may not have played as regularly over his stay at Easter Road as some would have liked, but he was still capable of wowing the crowd on any given day. The same goes for Paco Luna, while Colin Nish had an excellent goalscoring rate during his time with his boyhood heroes. Then there's Jason Cummings, the top goalscorer for three successive seasons in the Championship and a 2016 Scottish Cup winner.

Cast your vote to see who will be starting up front for the Hibs XI of the 21st century.