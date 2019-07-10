Hibs 21st century XI - Vote for the striker (2)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Here are each of the five nominees...

Leigh Griffiths might be the favourite for this one on account of his goalscoring prowess across consecutive seasons from 2011-2013, not to mention his love for the club, which fans are reminded of every occasion he attends matches among the support. However, there are four other strong contenders here too. Hibs wouldn't have won the 2016 cup final without Anthony Stokes, while Steven Fletcher was a late addition to the golden generation who went for over £3 million when he was sold. David Zitelli and Mixu Paatelainen were regular scorers earlier in the decade, with the latter smashing in a hat-trick in the 6-2 win over rivals Hearts.

Cast your vote to see who will be starting up front for the Hibs XI of the 21st century.