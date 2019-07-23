Hibs 3 - 0 Arbroath: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Marks out of 10 for every Hibs player who featured in the Betfred Cup victory.

Chris Maxwell: Was a virtual spectator apart from the odd kick out. 6

Tom James: Didn't offer himself as far up the park than in previous games but was assured enough. 6

Adam Jackson: Dealt with everything he had to, which was very little in truth. Good passer of the ball out of defence. 7

Paul Hanlon: Strolled through first 45 and stood firm as the visitors offered a bit more in the final third in the second half. 7

Sean Mackie: Useful shift down the left and was always a useful option for his team-mates. 7

Stevie Mallan: Neat in possession and controlled everything as Hibs were camped in the visitors’ half. 8

Josh Vela: Barely broke sweat and looked very composed on the ball, both defensively and moving forward. Was replaced by Murray on the hour mark. 8

Joe Newell: Looks a bit unsure of himself at times but was more of a threat than his previous outing at Stirling. 6

Martin Boyle: Still looks to be finding his feet again but drew the foul for the penalty and put in some teasing crosses. 7

Scott Allan: Sublime pass for Kamberi to open the scoring and astute finish with the penalty. Was Hibs’ main threat again. 7

Florian Kamberi: Superb finish will have done him the world of good. Worked hard but final ball could still be better. 7

Substitutes:

Fraser Murray: Couple of nice touches and terrific finish. 7

Oli Shaw: Was denied a goal by the assistant’s flag. 6

Daryl Horgan: Great cross across the six-yard box for Murray to convert. 7

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.