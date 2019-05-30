Hibs ace Martin Boyle posts hilarious picture of his stag do - the club have no words

Hibs winger Martin Boyle is known around the club's training centre as a prankster.

The 26-year-old's personality is infectious and makes him one of the most popular figures in the dressing room.

But even Hibs were left with no words on Twitter after the player posted a picture from his stag do.

Boyle is set to marry Hibs Ladies defender Rachael Small next month and is off to celebrate his upcoming wedding.

The player tweeted an image appearing to show him putting in a shift as a member of the cabin crew on a Jet2 flight.

The accompanied caption read: "Stags going well.. please don’t leave your seats unless the seat belt signal has turned off!!"

Martin Boyle is due to marry Hibs Ladies defender Rachael Small in June. Picture: SNS

Hibs could only reply on Twitter with a gif which read 'No words'.

Current and former team-mates as well as fans saw the hilarity with one supporter tweeting Boyle: "New job mate? At least your flying just not down the wing."

The player had an up and down season, winning his first two caps for Australia, netting a double on his second outing. However, he missed the second half of the campaign after picking up an injury on international duty.