Hibs add ex-Hearts defender Dino Leddie and goalkeeper Joshua Rae to development squad

Hibs have added to their development squad ahead of tonight's Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup tie with Elgin City, bringing in former Hearts defender Dino Leddie and ex-Hamilton, Celtic and Leeds goalkeeper Joshua Rae.

Leddie, a 17-year-old centre-back, has signed a two-year deal after leaving the Easter Road side's Edinburgh rivals, and he will join fellow development squad player Yrik Galantes on loan at Lowland League side Gala Fairydean Rovers.

After leaving Hearts, the Dundee-born defender joined Swedish fourth-tier side Ytterhogdals IK - home to Oli McBurnie's brother Alexander - in April, shortly after the start of the Swedish league season, but has returned to Scotland to continue his career.

Rae started his career with Hamilton before spells with Celtic and Leeds.

The 18-year-old is a free agent and joins Lee Makel's squad as back-up to Paddy Martin, who sustained an injury in last month's 2-1 defeat to Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield, after Hibs received clearance from the Scottish FA to add the shot-stopper to their ranks.

Both players are eligible to feature in tonight's cup tie.