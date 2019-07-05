Hibs announce updated ticket information for Dunfermline friendly at East End Park

Have your say

Hibs have confirmed that Saturday's friendly with Dunfermline Athletic will be pay at the gate.

The Hibees make the trip across the Forth to Fife to face former Easter Road striker Stevie Crawford's Pars side on Saturday afternoon.

Trialist striker Ryan Moon will be in the squad as he bids to win a deal with the Capital club.

Adult tickets are priced at £15, concessions (over-60s, under-18s, students, disabled and unemployed) are priced at £10 with Under-12s at £5.

Those accompanying wheelchair-users will be charged £12.

The match is Hibs' second pre-season friendly after Wednesday night's 3-2 defeat to Arbroath at Gayfield.