Hibs anxiously await results after Martin Boyle is sent for scan

Hibs are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan on Martin Boyle’s knee after the winger limped out of the final match in their Betfred Cup qualifying group against Elgin City.

Concern has been heightened for the 26-year-old’s well-being given it’s the same knee – his left – which required surgery in early January after he was injured during Australia’s final warm-up match for the Asian Cup.

Boyle, who had replaced team-mate Daryl Horgan for the final 24 minutes of Friday night’s match at Borough Briggs, slumped to the turf after what appeared to be an innocuous challenge.

After treatment by club physio Nathan Ring, Boyle was led up the tunnel, leaving Paul Heckingbottom’s side to finish the match with ten men, all three substitutes having been used earlier.

Boyle was later seen leaving the ground with his knee in a brace and head coach Heckingbottom revealed the player had “felt something” as he fell after having his shirt tugged by an opponent.

While Hibs will obviously be hoping the scan doesn’t reveal any serious damage, Boyle will join a casualty list that includes club captain David Gray - who has been suffering from swelling on his knee, and Lewis Stevenson, who sustained a calf injury early in pre-season training and hasn’t featured since. Defender Ryan Porteous is also recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Scotland Under-21 defender Porteous has returned to training, along with Lithuanian midfielder Vykintas Slivka, who has recovered from a hip problem suffered while on international duty last month.