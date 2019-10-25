Hibs appoint Graeme Mathie as club's first ever sporting director

The 37-year-old will take up the position after the depature of George Craig. The head of football operations will step down at the end of the year.

Mathie has been the club's head of player recruitment since 2014. He will become the Easter Road side's first ever sporting director when he takes up the role.

The former centre-back previously played for Coventry, Bournemouth, Motherwell, Ayr United, East Fife and Albion Rovers. After retiring as a player he worked with the SFA and Celtic before landing in Leith.

Hibs' new sporting director Graeme Mathie. Picture: SNS

Speaking to the Hibs website, he said: “This is a role that I am hugely excited about and I understand and relish the responsibility to help deliver success for this great club.

“I have to thank Ron, Leeann and the board for this opportunity. I am enthused by the vision that Ron and Leeann and others are working on for this club. I’m excited by the possibilities here and will do everything I can as part of the team to help bring about the success our supporters deserve.

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to George. I believe this can be the start of a new, exciting period for Hibernian and none of that would be possible without the culture, facilities and staff he’s helped put in place.

“George brought me to the club and has always trusted and supported me to develop both personally and professionally. I want to ensure we build on his legacy and help realise his vision for what Hibernian can be.”

Chief executive Leeann Dempster added: “We are delighted to announce Graeme as our first Sporting Director.

“It’s important that we build on the success we have had in recent years and the foundations that have been put in place. Graeme has been central to those achievements and we look forward to seeing him develop in his new role.

“Ron’s arrival is creating a fresh impetus, with a lot of work going on. We are more determined than ever to be successful within Scottish football, to enjoy regular exposure to European football and deliver a team and a club that supporters can be proud of.