Hibs ask for bigger allocation after Carlisle friendly tickets sell out

Hibs are hopeful Carlisle United will agree to increase the away allocation for the friendly match between the two teams after the Capital club sold all their tickets for the fixture.

The Easter Road side were given just 200 tickets for the July 9 clash at Brunton Park, with supporters keen to make the relatively short trip to Cumbria.

Since the briefs sold out, fans have been inundating Hibs with requests for more tickets for the Tuesday night match.

The club posted on Twitter: "We had a small allocation and have asked about the possibility of increasing that."

Hibs fans have also taken to contacting Carlisle, asking the League Two side to bump up the allocation.

Paul Heckingbottom's side travel to Arbroath on July 3, and Dunfermline on July 6 for pre-season friendlies before heading to Carlisle on July 9.

The first match of the season is the Betfred Cup group match away to Stirling Albion at Forthbank on July 13.

The development side will face Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield on July 24.