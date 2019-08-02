Hibs' August trip to play Rangers at Ibrox has been moved back

The first meeting between Rangers and Hibs in the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been pushed back by 24 hours.

READ MORE - Paul Heckingbottom glad to have his Hibs team – but there’s still work to be done

Hibs were beaten by a single goal on their last trip to Ibrox.

The Easter Road had been scheduled to face their Ibrox counterparts on Saturday 10 August.

Due to Rangers making it to the third round of Europa League qualifying the game had been moved to Sunday. It retains the same 3pm kick-off time.

Aberdeen, who also advanced to the next round in European, will see their match against St Mirren and the Betfred Cup tie with Dundee the following weekend.