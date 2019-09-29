Hibs boost as Martin Boyle claims he could be back in action within weeks

Hibs winger Martin Boyle has raised hopes he’ll be back in action much sooner than expected after undergoing knee surgery for the second time this season.

The 26-year-old was ruled out for the second half of last season after damaging knee ligaments playing in Australia’s final warm-up match ahead of January’s Asian Cup.

He returned to action in Hibs early Betfred Cup matches but suffered a recurrence of the problem in only his third game back, limping off as Paul Heckingbottom’s side defeated Elgin City at Borough Briggs at the end of July.

A further operation was required with a lengthy lay-off predicted, but Boyle now hopes to be back within the next month.

Replying on Twitter to a fan asking when that might be he replied: “Should be good to go after the international break.”

If Boyle’s prediction is accurate, that means he could be available for Hibs trip to Hamilton on October 19, but Heckingbottom will be anxious to ensure the former Montrose and Dundee’s players desperation to return doesn’t result in him doing so too early and so run the risk of further problems.