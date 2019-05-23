Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom 'among favourites for Middlesbrough job'

Have your say

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is among the leading candidates for the Middlesbrough job, according to a prominent bookmaker - despite taking charge of just 14 matches for the Capital club.

SkyBet has priced the former Leeds and Barnsley boss at 4/1, behind current favourite Jonathan Woodgate (10/11) and former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic (7/2).

Heckingbottom is ahead of ex-Chelsea captain John Terry (5/1), former Brighton manager Chris Hughton (16/1) and Lincoln City boss Danny cowley, who is priced at 16s as well.

Hughton and Cowley are joined on 16s by ex-Barcelona and Netherlands international Michael Reiziger and former Leicester and OH Leuven manager Nigel Pearson.

Current Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel and Argentinian legend Gabriel Batistuta are priced at 18/1 along with ex-Rangers and Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta and Holstein Kiel head coach Tim Walker.

Other notable candidates include Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (20/1), Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill (25/1) and David Moyes - linked with the Celtic job - at 28/1.

Former Hibs and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray (33/1) is also listed.