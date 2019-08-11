Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom bemoans start to the match but admits red card 'changes the game'

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom bemoaned his team's start to the game at Ibrox as the Capital side fell to a 6-1 defeat.

Jermain Defoe put Rangers 2-0 ahead before Daryl Horgan raced on to Scott Allan's through ball to bring Hibs back into it.

Paul Heckingbottom bemoaned his team's start to the game. Picture: SNS

However, Sean Mackie's red card on the 55th minute changed the game according to Heckingbottom with the home side adding four more goals in the final 16 minutes.

The Englishman was most concerned with the opening part of the game as he accused his team of being too "passive".

"You could break it into three parts for me," Heckingbottom said. "The first, start of the game, for 35 minutes we were second best so that's what set the tone for the game.

"We got back into it through our goal and could make some changes at half-time. We were comfortable then, you were thinking about different things then the sending off totally changes the game.

"That's not to say we deserved anything out the game but it was in three bits for me.

"We started on the back foot where we were poor and Rangers were good which made it difficult for us. We sort of got through that, good bit of quality for our goal, our first bit of quality. It gives you a chance.

"The start of the second half I was pleased, the sending off made it tough. We didn't retain the ball well enough and that is where we got punished.

"The shape isn't the reason we conceded more goals. Us losing the ball in silly areas and us not defending properly is the reason we conceded more goals.

"That's a ten men thing. The first part of it when it was 11 v 11 is the bit where we were second best for long spells, we were a bit too passive. I could sit and give Rangers all the credit in the world but I'm more bothered about us an how we approach it."