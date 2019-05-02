Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom ‘better prepared’ for tackling Rangers at Ibrox

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom will be better prepared to face Rangers second time around, former Easter Road midfielder Chris Jackson has claimed.

Heckingbottom steered his side to a 1-1 home draw against the Ibrox side in only his fifth match in charge of the Capital club.

But, having now extended Hibs’ unbeaten run to ten matches, Jackson believes the new head coach has plenty more experience of the Scottish Premiership to call on as he prepares his side for Sunday’s clash in Govan as the visitors look to keep their hopes of a possible Europa League place alive.

The Edinburgh outfit will head west buoyed by the fact that they are unbeaten in their last three matches at Ibrox – winning twice under former boss Neil Lennon last season while enjoying a 1-1 draw there on Boxing Day.

Jackson, part of the Hibs side which claimed a famous win at Ibrox in 1995, said: “The new manager deserves a lot of credit working with what, effectively, is another man’s squad, but he’s learning all the time about the teams up here and having some first-hand experience of Rangers can only help him prepare for Sunday’s match.”