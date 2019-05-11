Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom brands Alex Bruce a ‘f*****g diver’ after Kilmarnock defeat

Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom branded Kilmarnock’s Alex Bruce as a ‘f*****g diver’ during post-match media duties, after the defender won a disputed penalty during this afternoon’s Premiership clash.

Eamonn Brophy netted from the spot to send Kilmarnock back to third and consigned Hibs to their second consecutive loss. Heckingbottom appeared not to agree with the decision to award the spot kick, won by Bruce after a challenge by David Gray.

As Bruce was being interviewed by the media after the game Heckingbottom walked past, voicing his displeasure at Bruce’s part in the incident, according to the Daily Record.

Hibernian have now not won in four games and have lost their last two without scoring.

