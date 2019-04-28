Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom claims fourth offical swore at him during Hearts clash

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom claimed: “I’d have knocked his teeth out if it was anywhere else” after accusing fourth official Gavin Duncan of swearing at him during Sunday’s derby clash with Hearts.

Easter Road goalkeeping coach Alan Combe was seen restraining his boss towards the end of the first half after referee Craig Thomson had waved play on following a foul on a Hibs player only for Daryl Horgan to lose possession.

When it was put to him by BBC reporter Brian McLauchlin that he’d never seen Heckingbottom so animated, the former Barnsley and Leeds United boss replied: “It didn’t help getting sworn at by the fourth official. I’d have knocked his teeth out if it was anywhere else. So that was one of the reasons.”

Asked if he would make a complaint against Duncan, he answered: “It didn’t bother me – you just asked me why I was animated. That was it.”

However, when asked about what he’d said at his after-match press conference, Heckingbottom refused to discuss the issue.