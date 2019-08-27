Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom laments offside calls

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom has claimed dodgy offside calls are costing the Easter Road side goals.

The head coach believes his side have been on the wrong side of four such decisions in the past six matches, adamant that the flag should have been raised against St Johnstone central defender and captain Jason Kerr as he headed home a last-minute equaliser at the weekend.

Hibs striker Flo Kamberi scored his fifth goal of the season in that match, but the Swiss hitman was ruled offside as he netted against Elgin City in the Betfred Cup and in the game with St Mirren on the opening day of the Premiership season.

On both occasions those decisions were proved to be wrong, while Oli Shaw also felt hard done by as he scored against Abroath, again in the Betfred Cup.

Ultimately, however, Hibs didn’t suffer as they won all three games, but Heckingbottom was adamant assistant referee Dougie Potter’s decision to keep his flag down as Kerr scored had cost the Capital club two points.

Naturally bitterly frustrated to see Hibs pegged back for a second time in the game, he said: “The lad’s offside for the header. We are on the back end of it at the minute, that’s four times in the last six games where the linesman has been costing us goals.

“That’s why we feel worse than it is, that’s why it’s difficult to take. It feels like a defeat conceding with the last kick of the game. We wanted the three points and we thought we had got them.”