Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom ranked as outsider to return to Barnsley

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom's former side Barnsley are on the lookout for a new manager.

The Yorkshire side announced their decision to sack Daniel Stendel with the club second bottom of the English Championship.

Like Heckingbottom, the German led Barnsley into the second tier from League One.

Despite being a popular figure at Oakwell, the Hibs boss is well down the list of bookies favourites to return to the club.

SkyBet have installed current interim boss Adam Murray as favourite, while Gareth Ainsworth, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Neil Harris also feature in the running. Heckingbottom, however, is priced at 33/1.

Before leaving the club for Leeds United he also guided the team to Football League Trophy success and consolidation in the second tier. In 2016, the Edinburgh Evening News' sister title the Yorkshire Post awarded him the sports hero of the year.

Heckingbottom has been under pressure at Hibs this season and was once the favourite to be first manager sacked. But in recent weeks the ship has been steadied and improvements made.