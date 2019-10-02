Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom reveals words behind Christian Doidge improvement

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has revealed how he urged Christian Doidge to be his own man after the striker’s struggle to make an impact following his £350,000 move from Forest Green Rovers.

Doidge admitted after the weekend draw with Celtic, in which he played an instrumental part in putting Hibs ahead with a shot that deflected into the Hoops net off defender Kristoffer Ajer, that he was now playing to his strengths rather than trying to do things he wasn’t good at as he battled to adapt to life at Easter Road.

And after watching the 27-year-old’s efforts in helping Hibs claim a place in the Betfred Cup semi-finals against Kilmarnock, followed by another full 90 minutes as the club became the first to take a point off the champions this season, Heckingbottom revealed he was delighted with the Welshman’s contribution.

The head coach said: “Christian has had to bide his time since coming up here. I spoke to him at the beginning of the week and told him he’s here because we like what he does.

“He’s not come here to play like anyone else, he has to bring and show his qualities and I think everyone has seen in the last couple of games that he has done that. He led the line superbly well against Celtic.”