Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom slams officials for decisions in win over St Mirren

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom hit out at the officiating of referee Euan Anderson and his assistants during his side's 1-0 win over St Mirren.

Hibs started their Ladbrokes Premiership campaign with a victory thanks to Scott Allan's 84th-minute strike against the Buddies, but Heckingbottom was less than impressed by Anderson and linesman Craig Ferguson's performance after Tom James was forced off following a challenge from Ilkay Durmus, while Florian Kamberi had a goal disallowed for offside.

Heckingbottom said: "The tackle is shocking, he's nowhere near the ball and it's high on his calf.

"He's pulled him over on his ankle and he's turned his ankle so we'll have to have a look. The tackle is horrific. Wait til you see it, the offside decision.

"It's easy to speak about because we've won the game so it's not sour grapes. It got to 80 minutes and I'm thinking, 'please don't let that cost us'."