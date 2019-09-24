Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom vows to shake things up as he hints at changes for Kilmarnock cup tie

Paul Heckingbottom has vowed to shake things up for Hibs' Betfred Cup quarter-final clash at Kilmarnock tomorrow evening.

With a place in the last four - and a potential day out at Hampden - up for grabs, the Easter Road boss is eager to arrest the slump that has seen the Capital club lose their last three games, while scoring just one goal in the process.

Hibs have the daunting task of hosting league-leaders Celtic on Saturday - with Neil Lennon returning to the club he took back to the Scottish Premiership in 2017 - and the visit of the champions marks a third game in six days for Heckingbottom's side.

"We need more goal threat, you can see that," he said. "There's certain bits [in the last three games] I have been pleased with, but certain things I haven't been happy with so there are reasons to change it for that.

"There are also reasons to change it because we play Wednesday night and then less than 72 hours later we have a big game against Celtic. There will have to be changes for us to try and win both games regardless of results."

Summer signing Christian Doidge had the ball in the back of the net against Hearts after coming on as a late substitute, but the former Forest Green Rovers striker saw the goal ruled out for an infringement. Youngster Oli Shaw hasn't been involved since a 27-minute appearance as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park. One or both of the forwards could feature against Angelo Alessio's side.

Heckingbottom continued: "Our approach will be the same whether we change personal or shape, but we will be shaking it up regardless simple because of the last three games, it's the middle game in three games in six days, we need to look at that and look at our squad."