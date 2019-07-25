Hibs boss tells Ofir Marciano and Chris Maxwell to fight for No.1 spot

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has told goalkeepers Ofir Marciano and Chris Maxwell to fight it out for the gloves.

Israeli internationalist Marciano, who has clocked up 90 matches for the club since arriving three years ago, and Maxwell, signed on a season-long loan deal from Preston North End, have shared the goalkeeping duties in Hibs’ Betfred Cup matches. Maxwell was between the sticks for the opening game against Stirling Albion with Marciano taking over for the visit of Alloa Athletic before the newcomer returned to the side for Tuesday night’s 3-0 win over Arbroath. “Fight it out, definitely,” said Heckingbottom. “It’s the same in every position.

“We have the competition and that’s what we are after. So it’s up to everyone to get in the team and stay in the team. In all honesty I am wanting more than that, I am wanting every player to be capable and ready so I can pick any 11 I want.

“I never had that last year. We had a strong 11 to start with, then a strong 12 and probably got to 14 players max.” who I would probably pick from. But I would love all 22 players we carry to be able to play.”